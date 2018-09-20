Banned Books Week combats censorship

One of the major goals of all libraries is to promote the freedom to read, regardless of restrictions. Many are combating the power of censorship for National Banned Books Week.

Banned Books Week is being held Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 and highlights the value of free and open access to information.

The week brings together the entire book community –- librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types – in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

This year, Collin College is hosting its six annual Banned Books Week celebration.

The event is free and open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Preston Ridge Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. in Frisco.

In addition to readings of challenged, banned, or censored books, there will also be a Banned Books trivia contest with prizes at the fun interactive event.

