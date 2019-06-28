Celebrating the fourth: Honor America’s freedom with area events

Looking for ways to celebrate our nation’s independence? Well. there is certainly no shortage of things to do, so put on your brightest patriotic attire and check out any one, or all of the featured events highlighted below for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Saturday, June 29

The annual Fireworks in the Park celebration of the Fourth of July will be Saturday, June 29 at Josephine City Park.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and features food, music, vendors, children’s activities and a firework show after dark.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

No alcohol is allowed on the park grounds.

Wylie will host its annual Bluegrass on Ballard celebration that same day.

The event is an all-day affair that includes music, custom and antique cars, craft and food vendors, and even ponies. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. June 29. Activities are centered at Olde City Park and stretch north down Ballard Avenue.

More than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors open for business at 10 a.m. with booths set up at the park and on Ballard Ave. A blood drive, Battle of the Badges, will run until 6 p.m. Blood donors can vote for the fire department or police department for bragging rights.

Other activities include a car show at 4 p.m., a chili cook-off beginning at noon and bluegrass music from six different bands starting at 2 p.m.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and take advantage of the shade trees while listening.

In Allen, the Market Street Allen USA Celebration is held at Celebration Park in Allen. It is a unique event that attracts visitors from all over the Metroplex.

The event is free and kicks off at 4 p.m. There will be two stages featuring bands starting at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Learn more at allenspecialevents.org.

Wednesday, July 3

The city of Princeton will be offering their annual July Spectacular Wednesday, July 3.

The spectacular runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell, Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

Food, arts and crafts vendors will be available at the park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Carter Blood Drive bus will be there from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kids Zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kids Zone bracelets are $5 for unlimited play with 2 years and under free.

There will be two parking areas and the opportunity to preregister and purchase a parking pass in advance. Spaces are limited and are $10 each. They can be purchased at the Princeton City Hall from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Featured musical entertainment this year is Country music star Lee Ann Womack.

Fireworks will launch at 9:45 p.m. after the concert.

Community members are invited to enjoy the fourth, bring bug spray, lawnchairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.

The park is located at 500 West College Street in Princeton. Learn more at princetontx.gov.

Sachse will be celebrating Independence Day with the Red, White & Blue Blast July 3 at Heritage Park.

There will be live entertainment, activities, food, vendors, bounce houses, contests, face painting and fireworks.

For the Independence Day parade, lineup begins at 5 p.m. at the Sachse Library Parking lot and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

The parade will head south along Miles Road and end at Heritage Park. Parade winners will be announced on stage at Heritage Park. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded.

Events will take place at 4408 Hudson Dr. in Sachse.

Thursday, July 4

Firewheel Town Center and the city of Garland, will celebrate Independence Day at its Star Spangled Spectacular event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 3.

There will be live music, face painting, bounce houses, entertainment and food trucks during the event.

Family activities will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park and along Beebalm Lane, Town Square Blvd. and Coneflower Dr. Food trucks will be available for hungry festival goers from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the Park and along Cedar Sage Dr.

Main Stage entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Houlihan’s featuring Hi Definition. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. with viewing areas available at many locations throughout the property.

Bring sunscreen, chairs and blankets. Onsite parking is limited so plan to carpool or travel via DART. Firewheel Town Center is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

Frisco is hosting multiple events July 3 and July 4 their annual Freedom Fest.

The Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run and Dachshund Races, Cornhole and corndog eating contest will be held July 3.

During early packet pickup, ‘glow runners’ will receive LED glasses.

On race day, runners will light up the night with glow necklaces, LED arm bands, as well as a t-shirt. Winners in each category will receive a custom LED medal.

There will also be the annual Dachshund Dash preceding the 5K run.

July 4 is Party in the Plaza festivities. Activities begin at 4 p.m. and include plenty of things for kids to do, a communty stage with band, FC Dallas game and the night ends with a fireworks extravaganza.

At 10 p.m. there will be fireworks launched from the north field of Toyota Stadium.

Events are located on the Frisco Square 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Learn more at freedomfest.org.

Red, White and Boom will take place in McKinnney at Craig Ranch from 5:30 p.m. to dark.

Activities include family activities and food from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., a concert by Prophets and Outlaws from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Pets are not allowed for the evening events, organizers said.

Craig Ranch is located at 6375 Collin McKinney Pkwy.

There are also downtown events in McKinney for the 4th of July including a hometown parade at 10 a.m., the Yankee Doodle Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a classic car, truck and cycle show from 1 to 5 p.m. The events are free.

In Plano, The All American 4th Festival and Fireworks will be at Oak Point Park. Food trucks will be set up at Collin College beginning at 5 p.m., followed by music by a DJ at 7:30 p.m. There will be plenty of kids activities as well.

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be simulcast on 97.5 KLAK.

Bring blankets, lawnchairs and coolers. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

Oak Point Park is located at 2801 Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano. The event is free, organizers said.

Plano.gov/allamericanfourth

In Richardson, sparks will fly at the annual Family 4th Celebration from 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

The event includes a Patriotic Salute Concert at 8:15 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

There will be bounce houses, a climbing wall and patriotic activities for the kids including the Star Spangled Safety Event.

Breckinridge Park is located just south of the intersection of Renner and Brand roads in northeast Richardson.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. The event is free.

Visit cor.net for more information.

Farmersville will host their annual Independence Day event Sparks of Freedom from 4 p.m. to dark at Southlake Park.

The event, sponsored by the Farmersville Community Development Corporation, benefits the Farmersville Fire Department.

Event activities include bounce houses, vendors, live entertainment and a firefighter’s challenge course for kids. The event is culminated by fireworks.

The event is free, though donations for the fire department are accepted.

Southlake Park is located at 1601 Old Josephine Road in Farmersville.

