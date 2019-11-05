Robertson wins Place 2 council seat

From staff reports

Michael Robertson earned 169 votes to win the Place 2 seat on Princeton City Council.

Unofficial results from the Collin County Election office show Robertson recording 43.9 percent of the 385 total votes to earn the seat vacated by Rich Hooper.

Robert Bellon, Jr. and Steven Starkey who also ran for Place 2 earned 108 votes each or 28.05 percent.

Mayor John-Mark Caldwell ran unopposed to retain his seat. He earned 423 votes.

Place 1 incumbent David Kleiber, also running unopposed, earned 399 votes.

Also on the ballot was Proposition A, which would extend council terms from two to three years after the May 2, 2020 election. It passed 440 votes or 83.33 percent in favor versus 88 votes, or 16.67 percent opposed.