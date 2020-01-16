Sock project success

The Lacy Elementary Stu­dent Council participated in one of its several community service projects by collecting socks for the local assisted liv­ing facility. Students dropped by Villa Asuncion today to do­nate 502 pair of socks.

While they were there, they also sang Christmas carols to the residents who were playing bingo in their activity room.

Students Kaydin Cordell and Jada Hughes, both in 5th grade, and Leslie Gonzalez, 4th grade, presented the presorted socks to the center’s activity director Teri Martinez.

Before leaving the facility, the students dropped off hand­made Christmas cards they drew for residents to enjoy.

The Lacy Student Council consists of 3rd- through 5th-graders who were elected by their peers. The 5th-grade stu­dents on the executive council had to give a speech in front of the entire school, while class representatives had to give a speech in their classrooms be­fore students voted on council members.

The group is sponsored by Tomika Mack, Maitee Helms, Christia Jones, Ryanne Dillard and Kari Foy.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]