Stories of the heart

Two women survive life-saving surgeries

Franchesker Scott was a varsity cheerleader enjoying life years ago when suddenly she began to have fainting episodes. Initially, physicians told her she was having panic attacks but then she started having the episodes more often. Even some of her family members and friends started to believe they were panic attacks, or just ways for a teenage girl to get attention.

“One day, I was in Driver’s Ed class and began to feel dizzy,” she said. “I requested to leave the classroom and go to the restroom. As I exited the classroom everything started to spin. The next thing I know, I woke up in a hospital room and was informed that I had fainted and went into cardiac arrest.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]