Engineering students visit NASA

Engineering students at Princeton High School attended Space Center Houston’s Stars and STEM program recently.

The immersive Stars and STEM program offered an overnight option to allow high schoolers to launch further into space exploration and discover rigorous, engaging activities and experiences.

NASA hosted twenty PHS students in an educational program that offered three STEM activities, which included rocket making and launching, thermal engineering and a lockout investigation.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]