Princeton was eliminated for a sec­ond straight season by a Frisco ISD boys basketball team.

They lost 53-44 to Frisco in Class 5A Region II bi-district on Feb. 25 at Prosper High School.

Head coach Eric Lockman said the opposition had control of the game from the second quarter.

For the full story, see the March 5 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]