Coming out on top

Panthers finish 2-0 in shortened home tournament

Princeton emerged from last week with a winning record in baseball.

They wrapped up the tourney season with a 2-0 showing at home.

The Panthers pounced on Carrollton Creekview 2-0 and Odessa 3-1, both on March 12.

“We played two clean games,” head coach Leroy Mansanales said.

The games versus Decatur and Seagoville on March 13, and Celina on March 14 were cancelled due to the UIL’s ruling on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The week started on a down note with an 8-3 loss to host Sherman to start off District 10-5A on March 10.

“We feel like we missed some opportunities that could have led to a better result,” Mansanales said following the district-opening loss.

Subvarsity report

The junior varsity first team lost 6-2 to Sherman in the district opener. The second squad split a double header against the Bearcats from Sherman.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]