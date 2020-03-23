Collin County expected to issue stay home order tomorrow

By Chad Engbrock

[email protected]

Collin County is expected to announce some type of shelter in place order tomorrow.

Earlier today county health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19. The total confirmed cases is now 45.

This afternoon County Judge Chris Hill met with Collin County mayors to discuss how a proposed shelter in place order should read.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller, through a Facebook post, stated that “there is a consensus on adopting a form of shelter in place among the cities.”

“This consideration was not arrived at easily,” he added “as we understand the further, negative financial impact that businesses and the workforce will suffer. However, it is believed that, in the absence of thorough local testing results, we must rely on more comprehensive data that exists in other parts of the world.”

“That data demonstrates the need to take aggressive action sooner, rather than later, especially in our urban areas,” stated Fuller in his post.

“If possible, it is our intent to adopt uniform policies and practices in order to have regionally consistent and, consequently, improved containment results.”

Hill is expected to announce some type of restrictive order at a 10 a.m. press conference tomorrow at the Collin County Court House.

The type of order may be similar to Dallas County’s Stay Home Stay Safe order that was issued on Sunday and goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. this evening.

However, according to one source, there is a concern about creating an economic hardship on individuals who live paycheck to paycheck.

Today’s update from Collin County health officials show the latest cases:

A 46-year-old Plano man with no known travel outside of the county and no known underlying health conditions is currently isolating at home;

An Anna man, 27, who traveled recently within the U.S., had no underlying health conditions and is self-isolating;

A woman in Allen, 39, who recently traveled within the U.S., who has no underlying health conditions and is isolating at home;

A 34-year-old McKinney woman who traveled internationally who is self-isolating with no underlying health conditions;

A 43-year-old McKinney man who had no reported travel recently, no underlying health conditions, but has needed hospitalization;

A woman in Plano, 26 years old, who had no reported travel outside the area recently and no know underlying health conditions who is isolating at home; and,

A 29-year-old Dallas man isolating at home with no known underlying health conditions or recent travel.