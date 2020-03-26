90 percent of PISD students learning online

Princeton Independent School District this week started providing online instruction and distributing curbside meals, steps initiated to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has spread to the area.

The PISD last week voted to close schools until May 4 after classes were canceled for the week after spring break, March 9-13. In all, Princeton school will be shuttered to students for eight weeks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]