Collin County cases exceed 200

Collin County health authorities reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County this evening, April 1, bringing the county total to 207 confirmed cases. There are 140 active cases and 66 cases have recovered.

Total deaths is still at one and 26 cases are hospitalized.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 1

Anna – 1

Celina – 2

Dallas – 2

Frisco – 3

McKinney – 6

Melissa – 1

Plano – 6

Prosper – 1

Wylie – 1

Yesterday, Judge Chris Hill rescinded his Order of the County Judge which was originally adopted March 24 and extended on March 30.

State and local declarations and ordinances enforce any restrictions within Collin County communities.

