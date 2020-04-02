Mom and son study together

The coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of a number of businesses and caused others to curtail operations, added to the duties of many parents, such as Melissa Mitchell of Branch who is functioning as a student, part-time teacher and mother.

Mitchell is currently not working at her profession as a hairdresser, and has adapted to studying online as a Collin College student and making sure her 10-year completes his lessons as a forth grade student at Harper Elementary in Princeton Independent School District.

For the full story, see the April 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]