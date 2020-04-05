Collin County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health authorities reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this evening, April 5, bringing the total to 287 confirmed cases. There are 182 active cases and 102 that have successfully recovered.

There are 25 cases hospitalized and 3 have died from COVID-19

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 34 year old male

Dallas – 38 and 52 year old males

Farmersville – 3 year old boy and 31, 34 and 63 year old males

Frisco – 54 year old female and 49 and 52 year old males

Plano – 19, 44 and 59 year old females and an infant, 26, 68, 72 and 74 year old males

Wylie – 29 year old male

From staff reports. [email protected]