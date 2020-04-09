Collin County reports 6th COVID-19 related death

New case reported in Princeton

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced that a 53-year-old Dallas man died Wednesday at a local hospital. This is the 6th COVID-19 related death in the county.

County officials confirmed the man suffered from underlying health conditions before testing positive for the virus. Officials stated no further personal information will be released.

Collin County health authorities reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this evening, April 9, bringing the total to 406 confirmed cases. There are 235 active cases and 165 that have successfully recovered.

There are 30 cases hospitalized and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 50 year old female and a 55 year old male

Celina – 38 year old female

Dallas – 18, 34, 38, 43 and 53 year old males

Fairview – 73 year old male

Farmersville – 42 year old female

Frisco – 2 and 33 year old females and 34, 56 and 62 year old males

McKinney – 20, 24, 29, 40 and 53 year old females and 17, 39 and 84 year old males

Plano – 31 year old female and 32, 39, 48 and 65 year old males

Princeton – 29 year old male

From staff reports. [email protected]