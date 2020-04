Students in the Princeton High School engineering program are currently designing their “tiny dream homes” and will be printing their own blueprints, thanks to a donation Jim and Gayna Hargis of FabHar.

FabHar specializes in metal fabrication and installation as part of the commercial construction industry and provided engineering students with a 24-inch plotter.

By Jean Anna Collins • [email protected]