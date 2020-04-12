COVID-19 related death reported in McKinney

Collin County health authorities confirmed that an 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died last night in his home.

Records show the man was found to be positive for the virus on April 9. No additional personal information is being released.

Health authorities reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 12, bringing the reported total to 453 confirmed cases. There are 191 active cases and 254 that have successfully recovered.

There are 25 cases hospitalized and 8 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 2,041 negative tests and 657 People Under Monitoring

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 42 year old female

Celina – 41 year old male

Lavon – 32 year old female

McKinney – 35 year old female

Murphy – 32 year old female and a 46 year old male

Plano – female infant and 54 and 62 year old males

Princeton – 29 year old male

Prosper – 48 year old male

Wylie – 22 year old male

