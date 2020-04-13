Collin County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Collin County Health Care Services announced today, April 13, that two elderly women have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

An 88-year-old woman from Wylie and a 82-year-old woman from McKinney, both with underlying health conditions, died early this morning.

The McKinney woman died at her home, and the Wylie woman died at a local hospital. Both women had been diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.

Health authorities reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon bringing the reported total to 472 confirmed cases. There are 203 active cases and 259 that have successfully recovered.

There are 20 cases hospitalized and 10 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 2,436 negative tests and 755 People Under Monitoring

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 66 year old female

Dallas – two 65 year old females and 31 and 32 year old males

Farmersville – 13 year old female and 21 and 45 year old males

McKinney – 25, 31 and 88 year old females and 22 and 56 year old males

Plano – 42 and 59 year old females and a 70 year old male

Prosper – 64 year old female and 64 year old male

Richardson – 64 year old male

From staff reports. [email protected]