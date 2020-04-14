Reported COVID-19 cases dip

Collin County Health Care Services reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 14, bringing the reported total to 477 confirmed cases.
There are 190 active cases and 277 that have successfully recovered.
There are 21 cases hospitalized and 10 have died from COVID-19 related illness.
The county reported 2,598 negative tests and 812 People Under Monitoring
New confirmed cases by community are:
Allen – 87 year old male
Anna – 56 year old male
Fairview – 58 year old female
Frisco – 68 year old male
Lucas – 37 year old female
McKinney – 46 year old female, 49 year old male
Plano – 30 year old female
From staff reports. [email protected]