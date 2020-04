A contract for construction design fees to build J.J. “Book” Wilson Memorial Park on S. Beauchamp Blvd. received approval Monday morning from the Princeton City Council.

The council convened by way of a teleconference because of concerns about meeting in chambers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Mayor John-Mark Caldwell reported that four people in Princeton have tested positive for the virus.

For the full story, see the April 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]