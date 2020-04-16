School, college construction continues county-wide

Construction workers on a number of public facility job sites continue reporting to work amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and companies are taking steps to help ensure that their employees are safe while on site.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order last month that construction is an essential industry and could continue during the COVID-19 health crisis. That order came on top of one by the city of Austin that banned construction of new buildings and residences.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]