Collin County reports one new COVID -19 related death and one new case

Collin County health authorities reports that an 82-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died in her home early this morning.

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) records show the woman was found to be positive for the virus on Friday.

No further personal information will be released by officials.

Today’s death marks the twelfth death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

Health officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 18, bringing the adjusted reported total to 522 confirmed cases.

There are 187 active cases and 322 that have successfully recovered.

There are 14 cases hospitalized and 13 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 3,279 negative tests and 989 People Under Monitoring.

The new confirmed case is a 44 year old female from McKinney.

