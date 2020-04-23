Collin County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 23, bringing the adjusted reported total to 609 confirmed cases.

There are 166 active cases and 429 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 14 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 4,765 negative tests and 906 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 39 year old male

Celina – 33 and 36 year old males

Dallas – 27, 31, 51 and 64 year old females and 23, 42, 58 and 62 year old male

Frisco – 45 year old female

McKinney – 45, 55 and 80 year old females

Murphy – 30 year old female

Plano – 20 and 24 year old females and 21, 24, 28, 29, 29 and 52 year old males

Wylie – 45 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From staff reports. [email protected]