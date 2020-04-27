Collin County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, including one Princeton resident

Collin County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 27, bringing the adjusted reported total to 676 confirmed cases.

One of the new cases is a 27 year old Princeton man.

There are 196 active cases and 459 that have successfully recovered.

There are 29 cases hospitalized and 17 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 6,853 negative tests and 1,045 People Under Monitoring.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From staff reports. [email protected]