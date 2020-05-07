Collin College prepares to SAIL into summer

Adults aged 55 or over can continue indulging their curiosity this summer.

Collin College’s Seniors Active in Learning (SAIL) will have online courses available throughout June. The schedule will be available to view at collin.edu/sail/index.html on Monday, May 11 and registration opens Monday, May 18. Classes begin Monday, June 1.

Rather than seeking a degree, SAIL participants learn for the sake of learning. There are no papers, tests or grades in any of the courses, which can include literature, writing, history, art appreciation, music, film, social science and current events.

Cost is $20 for unlimited classes during the summer and $100 for up to seven classes during fall and spring semesters.

Courses are held at the Courtyard Center (west Plano), Preston Ridge Campus (Frisco) and Collin Higher Education Center.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]