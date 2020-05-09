Princeton reports additional COVID-19 case

Collin County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 9, bringing the adjusted reported total to 901 confirmed cases.

There are 287 active cases and 587 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 27 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 10,312 negative tests and 1,472 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Celina – 75 year old male

McKinney – 38 year old female and 27 year old male

Plano – 36, 38 and 48 year old female and 48 year old male

Princeton – 11 year old female

Wylie – 20 year old female and 55 year old male

Unincorporated – 59 year old female and 29, 34 and 43 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

