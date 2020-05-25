Collin County reports six new COVID cases

Collin County health officials confirmed an additional 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 25, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,157 confirmed cases.

There are 319 active cases and 805 that have successfully recovered.

There are 20 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 15,515 total negative tests and 2,024 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Blue Ridge – 50 year old male

McKinney – 33 and 46 year old males

Wylie – 34 year old female

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

