Collin County lists 20 new COVID cases

Collin County health officials listed an additional 20 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 30. Officials reported an adjusted total of 1,297 confirmed cases.

There are 342 active cases and 921 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 34 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported a total of 16,732 negative cases and 2,316 persons under monitoring.

Additional cases by city are:

Allen – 26, 31 and 40 year old female and a 39 year old male

Dallas – 36, 45, 45 and 46 year old females and a 27 and 50 year old male

McKinney – 18, 53 and 55 year old male

Plano – 46 and 50 year old female and 13, 21, 46 and 61 year old male

Wylie – 47 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]princetonherald.com