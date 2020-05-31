Collin County reports 15 new COVID cases

Collin County health officials listed an additional 15 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 31. Officials reported an adjusted total of 1,312 confirmed cases.

There are 356 active cases and 921 that have successfully recovered.

There are 16 cases hospitalized and 34 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported a total of 17,065 negative cases and 2,323 persons under monitoring.

Additional cases by city are:

Dallas – 47 year old female

Fairview – 63 year old male

Frisco – 54 year old male

McKinney – 19, 28 and 49 year old female and a 43 year old female

Plano – 35 year old female and a 3 year old boy and a 23, 31, 45 and 57 year old male

Wylie – 33 year old female

Unicorporated – 72 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

