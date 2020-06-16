Collin County adds 199 new COVID-19 cases in two days

State health officials listed an additional 79 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 16 in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 1,866 confirmed cases. A total of 199 new cases have been reported in the last two days.

There are 530 active cases and 1,298 that have successfully recovered.

There are 112 cases hospitalized and 38 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

In the last two days one new case has been reported in Farmersville, two in Murphy, two in Princeton and 19 new cases have been reported in Wylie.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]