Workouts suspended due to active COVID-19 case.

A Princeton ISD employee associated with the summer strength and conditioning program has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district officials the employee had been primarily working at the high school, but he also briefly visited the campus workouts at Southard and Clark middle schools early last week.

Strength and conditioning workouts will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, June 22. However, once the suspension for COVID precautions is lifted, it will nearly be time for the mandatory UIL break, so workouts will resume July 13.

The district has been provided a list of employees and students who came into direct contact with the individual.

“We believe we have thoroughly identified the employees and students who may have had prolonged exposure,” Superintendent Philip Anthony said. “So, this should ease concerns for those who were trying to determine if their child needed to be tested.”

Coaches have been making calls since this morning and those students and employees on the list are being encouraged to quarantine for 14 days or, be tested for the virus. The time period for the self-isolation will end June 30.

According to officials, if students do not receive a call from a PISD representative today, they do not need to quarantine or be tested. However, officials have stressed the choice is always up to the individual if they feel the need to be tested or quarantined.

