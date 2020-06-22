New COVID-19 case reported in Princeton

State health officials listed 31 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 22, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 2,250 confirmed cases.

There are 864 active cases and 1,348 that have successfully recovered.

There are 135 cases hospitalized and 38 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases include one in Wylie, one in Princeton and one in Lavon.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]