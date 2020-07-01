One death, 117 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health authorities have confirmed that a Plano woman, 89, died Tuesday, June 30 of COVID-19 complications. She was a resident of Arbor Hills Memory Care and had an underlying health condition.

State health officials also listed 117 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 1, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,114 confirmed cases.

There are 675 active cases and 2,396 that have successfully recovered.

There are 130 cases hospitalized and 43 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include nine in Wylie, five in Princeton, one in Murphy and one in Farmersville.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]