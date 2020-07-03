Collin County reports additional COVID-related death, 122 cases

Collin County health authorities have confirmed a 71-year-old Plano man died Tuesday at a local hospital, diagnosed with an underlying health condition and COVID-19, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services today. Out of respect for his family, no further personal information is being released.

This is the 46th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 reported to county health authorities.

State health officials also listed 122 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 3, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,321 confirmed cases.

There are 692 active cases and 2,583 that have successfully recovered.

There are 119 cases hospitalized and 46 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include – one in Farmersville, one in Josephine, one in Lowry Crossing, five in Murphy, three in Parker, one in Princeton and six in Wylie .

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]