Princeton reports first COVID-19 related death

Collin County authorities have reported the deaths of three county residents: a 77-year-old Fairview man, a 61-year-old Plano man and a 79-year-old Princeton man. All three had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19.

The Fairview man died June 20 at a Dallas hospital, the Plano man died July 6 at his home and the Princeton man died July 2 at a McKinney hospital.

To protect their families’ privacy, no further details will be released.

State health officials listed 118 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 7, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,825 confirmed cases.

There are 857 active cases and 2,918 that have successfully recovered.

There are 182 cases hospitalized and 50 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Statewide, hospitalizations have risen to 9,286 cases. In North Texas, 1,704 hospitalizations were reported today.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include five in Murphy, six in Princeton and three in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

