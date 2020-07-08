Collin County confirms three COVID-related deaths

Collin County Health Care Service confirmed three COVID-related deaths today, July 8.

They are: a 69-year-old Dallas man with no known health conditions who died June 23 at a Plano hospital; a 73-year-old man from McKinney with underlying health issues who died July 3 at a local hospital and an 87-year-old McKinney woman with added health conditions who died Tuesday in a local hospital.

State health officials listed 123 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 8, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,948 confirmed cases.

There are 794 active cases and 3,101 that have successfully recovered.

There are 182 cases hospitalized and 53 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Statewide, hospitalizations have risen to 9,610 cases. In North Texas, 1,809 hospitalizations were reported today.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include – two in Blue Ridge, one in Farmersville, one in Josephine, one in Lavon, four in Murphy, three in Princeton and seven in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: Daily Report by City & Zip

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]