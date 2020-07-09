Three deaths, 160 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County Health Care Service confirmed three COVID-related deaths today, July 9.

They include a 73-year-old McKinney man with underlying health issues who died July 3 at an Allen hospital, a 68-year-old McKinney man with underlying health issues who died July 6 at a local hospital, and an 82-year-old woman with underlying health issues from an undisclosed town who died this morning at a Richardson hospital.

State health officials listed 160 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 9, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 4,108 confirmed cases.

There are 765 active cases and 3,287 that have successfully recovered.

There are 190 cases hospitalized and 56 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include two in Murphy, five in Princeton and seven in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

