Collin County reports 3 deaths, 115 new cases

Collin County has confirmed the COVID-19 related deaths of three residents. An 81-year-old Plano man died today at Arbor Hills Memory Care, a 67-year-old Allen man died July 13 at Mustang Creek Memory Care and a 61-year-old Plano man died July 6 at a nearby hospital. All three had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19.

State health officials listed 115 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 14, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 4,800 confirmed cases.

There are 917 active cases and 3,822 that have successfully recovered.

There are 179 cases hospitalized and 61 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

As of yesterday, total hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,405 and 1,867 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include three in Farmersville, two in Lavon, one in Murphy, five in Princeton and three in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

