Mayor resigns, cites relocation

Princeton Mayor John-Mark Caldwell abruptly resigned his post Tuesday afternoon, July 14, citing a decision to move to a neighboring county.

“After much thought and prayer, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to relocate to a neighboring county,” Caldwell said by letter. “While this was a very trying decision on our part, we are confident that it is the best choice for our family as the move will give our autistic son greater opportunities for a more fulfilling and independent future.”

Caldwell was in his second term as mayor, having served almost five years in the job. His current term was set to expire with the November 2021 election.

The mayor noted that he intended to fulfill his commitment as mayor, but the Texas Judicial Code precludes that by requiring that an elected official live within their jurisdictional boundaries.

Prior to being elected as mayor, he served as a member of the city council for three years.

“Lisa and I want to send our heart-felt thanks to everyone in the community for allowing us to serve,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank my staff for their dedicated efforts; they deserve all the credit for making Princeton a great community in which to live and work.”

“Finally, to the citizens of Princeton, it has been my honor to serve as your mayor for the past five years. Your support and encouragement as we’ve grown together as a community has always been a source of strength for me,” he concluded.

Lisa Caldwell is a member of the Princeton Independent School District board of trustees and said that she also is required to resign because she is moving out of the district.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]