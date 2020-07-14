Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight

Today, July 14, voters will head to the polls one last time before November.

Election Day for the political party primary runoff election was set for July 14 after being postponed from an original May 26 date because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Princeton voters can cast early ballots any Collin County location, though the only one in town is First Baptist Church, 511 Jefferson Ave. A full list of locations is available at collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/Pages/election_day.aspx.

Democratic Party runoff ballots list three races, for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative in District 3 and Railroad Commission.

Seeking the senate nomination and the right to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn are Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar. Running for the U.S. House nomination to face GOP incumbent Van Taylor in fall are Lulu Seikaly and Sean McCaffity. Running for the Railroad Commission spot are Democrats Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda, with the winner facing GOP candidate James Wright.

Republican primary runoff voters have one race on the ballot, between George Flint and Sarah Fox for the 401st State Judicial District. The winner will face Democratic nominee Tonya Holt.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Top race on the ballot will be for the office of U.S. President.

To participate in an election, voters must be at least 18 years of age and show an acceptable form of photographic identification at the polling place. Acceptable forms of identification are a Texas Driver License, Texas Election Identification Certification issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military Identification Care, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or U.S. Passport. If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or a U.S. or state birth certificate.