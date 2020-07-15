Collin County reports 62nd COVID-related death

An 83-year-old Dallas man with an underlying health condition and COVID-19 died July 9 at Highland Springs Senior Living in Dallas according to a Collin Counth Health Care Services report.

State health officials listed 134 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 15, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 4,934 confirmed cases.

There are 921 active cases and 3,951 that have successfully recovered.

There are 222 cases hospitalized and 62 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

As of today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,471 and 1,854 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Lavon, ten in Princeton and one in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]