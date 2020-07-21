Collin County confirms one death, 158 new cases

A 62-year-old Allen man died yesterday at a McKinney hospital. He had an underlying health condition as well as COVID-19. No further details will be released.

State health officials listed 158 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 21, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 5,614 confirmed cases.

There are 992 active cases and 4,556 that have successfully recovered.

There are 223 cases hospitalized and 66 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Yesterday, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,569 and 1,910 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include seven in Farmersville, three in Murphy, three in Sachse (plus two in the Dallas County part of the city) and 13 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]