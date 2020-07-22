Six deaths, 135 new cases confirmed in Collin County

Collin County has confirmed the deaths of six residents from COVID-19 complications. They include a 48-year-old Dallas man, a 49-year-old Allen man, a 79-year-old Richardson woman, an 82-year-old Allen woman, a 91-year-old Allen woman and a 93-year-old Frisco man. All of them had underlying health conditions.

State health officials listed 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 22, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 5,748 confirmed cases.

There are 1,019 active cases and 4,657 that have successfully recovered.

There are 223 cases hospitalized and 72 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,848 and 1,907 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include two in Farmersville, one in Josephine, five in Murphy, six in Princeton and six in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports •