Five deaths, 209 new cases counted in Collin County

Collin County has confirmed five additional COVID-19 related deaths: a 56-year-old Plano woman, an 83-year-old Plano man, an 81-year-old Dallas man, an 84-year-old Murphy woman and a 66-year-old Wylie man. All but the Plano woman had underlying conditions. The Plano woman and Wylie man passed away at local hospitals, while the other three passed away at assisted living facilities.

State health officials listed 209 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 28, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 6,147 confirmed cases.

There are 1,408 active cases and a total of 4,659 have recovered.

There are 168 cases hospitalized and 80 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Yesterday, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,781 and 1,634 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Blue Ridge, two in Farmersville, four in Murphy, two in Sachse (plus seven in the Dallas County portion of the city in the past four days) and 10 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

