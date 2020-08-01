50 new cases reported in Collin County

State health officials listed 50 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 1, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 6,400 confirmed cases.

There are 1,492 active cases and a total of 4,825 have recovered.

There are 159 cases hospitalized and 83 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 8,969 and 1,558 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Murphy, one in Sachse and one in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]