No COVID-19 cases reported in Collin County today

State health officials listed no new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 16, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 10,006 confirmed cases.

There are 4,502 active cases and a total of 5,406 have recovered.

There are 132 cases hospitalized and 98 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 6,267 and 1,155 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

