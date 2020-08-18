County states concern about accuracy of COVID data

Two deaths reported for Collin County.

Today, Collin County officials stated they have no confidence in data the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting after being made aware the data contains inaccuracies.

Collin County reported two COVID-related deaths today. The 101st case was a 87-year-old Plano female with underlying health conditions and the 102nd case was a 84-year-old Wylie female with underlying health conditions. Both cases were at area hospitals.

State health officials listed 213 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 18, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 10,379 confirmed cases.

There are 4,736 active cases and a total of 5,541 have recovered.

There are 125 cases hospitalized and 102 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 6,210 and 1,133 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include one in Farmersville, two in Lowry Crossing, one in Lucas, four in Murphy, four in Princeton and 23 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]