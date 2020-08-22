Collin County, state COVID-19 numbers not aligned

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services continue to release conflicting information about COVID-19 cases.

State officials listed no new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 22, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 10,451 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 4,640 active cases and a total of 5,709 have recovered.

The state reporting indicates there are 103 cases hospitalized and 102 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 5,274 and 1,011 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

The link below to the Collin County Health Care Services is showing an additional 31 cases on its spreadsheet since yesterday.

New cases reported by Collin County Health Services in eastern Collin County include one in Parker, one in Princeton and two in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

