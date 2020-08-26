Collin County COVID-19 recovered cases double

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed 96 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 26, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 10,570 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 81 active cases and a total of 10,288 have recovered. No official comment was released explaining the shift.

There are 83 cases hospitalized and 106 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 4,806 and 931 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

The link below to the Collin County Health Care Services is showing an additional 92 cases on its spreadsheet since yesterday.

New cases reported by Collin County Health Services in eastern Collin County include one Lavon, one in Lowry Crossing, one in Murphy, two in Princeton, one in Sachse (Collin County) and three in Wylie. The spreadsheet also shows 19 cases attributed to Collin County that are transferred to the list, or are still being determined if they belong on the list.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]