State adds one COVID-related death to Collin County

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed 77 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 29, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 10,889 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 669 active cases and a total of 10,220 have recovered.

There are 89 cases hospitalized and 111 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 4,273 and 883 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

The link below to the Collin County Health Care Services is showing an additional 126 cases on its spreadsheet since yesterday.

New cases reported by Collin County Health Services on the spreadsheet in eastern Collin County include one in Josephine, two in Lavon and eight in Wylie. The spreadsheet also shows 17 cases attributed to Collin County that are transferred to the list or are still being determined if they belong on the list.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]