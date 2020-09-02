State adds two COVID-related deaths for Collin County

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed 65 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 2, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,119 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 614 active cases and a total of 10,505 have recovered.

There are 92 cases hospitalized and 114 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 4,149 and 828 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

The link below to the Collin County Health Care Services is showing an additional city classifications and cases on its spreadsheet since yesterday.

New cases reported by Collin County Health Services on the spreadsheet in eastern Collin County since yesterday include 24 in Farmersville (as well as a new listing for FARME, 75442 with 12 cases), one in Lavon, one in Nevada, one in Sachse (Collin County), one in Princeton (as well as a new listing for PRINC, 75407 with 21 cases) and four in Wylie. The listings for FARME and PRINC were not included on yesterday’s spreadsheet.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]